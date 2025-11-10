New Wave of Verizon $20 Loyalty Discounts Rolling Out

A new month is here and that means a reminder for you to do what you can to redeem a Verizon loyalty discount. A fresh wave of them appears to be arriving for customers and that could be because the previous 12-month loyalty discount has expired, making them eligible for a new one.

If you have been with us in recent years, you likely know about Verizon loyalty discounts and how to redeem them. There’s a trick you can do that initiates a loyalty discount without ever talking to a customer service rep, but there are also automatically generated discounts that simply appear on accounts when eligible. We’ve noticed in recent days that several people have found new discounts without any work at all.

Through both reddit and some discount sites, Verizon customers are reporting that when logging into the My Verizon app, they are finding new loyalty discounts, some up to $20 off per line per month. For multiple line accounts, that is a massive discount. If you have 4 lines, that’s almost $1,000 per year in savings.

How do you claim a Verizon loyalty discount? The easiest way is going to be by opening the new My Verizon app on your phone and then finding the “Offers” section. This has moved around over the years through app refreshes, but should be found by scrolling on the main “Me” tab around the “My savings & benefits” section, or one labeled “MyAccess.”

If you have a loyalty discount available, it will be listed there and the steps to claim typically involve click a couple of buttons. Again, a new wave of them that’s up to $20 off per line per month for the next 12 months has showed up for several people. In recent years, most of us have been claiming these around October with 12-month expirations, so it would make sense that previous discounts are expiring right around now and that new ones are replacing them.

This is all happening after Verizon attempted to rip loyalty discounts away, realized how bad of a move that was and brought them back, then fired their CEO and replaced him with someone who is at least saying they plan to be a better value carrier going forward. We don’t know for sure that these events are all tied together, but it’s hard to imagine they aren’t on some level.

Verizon customers, head into the My Verizon app and see if a discount is there for you.