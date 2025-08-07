After informing so many loyal customers last week that they would be losing their loyalty discounts, Verizon has apparently reversed course. While we don’t know if they saw a mass exodus of customers or not, the number of folks finding a fresh loyalty discount in the past 24 hours certainly suggests that may have been happening.

Verizon loyalty discounts are back: To back up for a second, at the end of last week, Verizon did several unfriendly-to-customer moves. They increased device activation fees, took away perks from older plans, and increased the prices of tablet plans. They also told loyal customers that they would no longer be receiving loyalty discounts that were there to reduce the monthly bill of some of Verizon’s longest running customers. Those loyalty discounts meant that some bills, especially those with multiple lines, were increasing from $40 to $100 or more per month.

As of yesterday, a number of people on reddit began to receive loyalty discount offers when running the same old transfer PIN trick that got so many of us those loyalty discounts to begin with. Basically, if a Verizon customers jumped into the My Verizon app and requested a transfer PIN, they were being offered a loyalty discount like you’ll see in the image below for $20 per line per month for the next 12 months. Again, this was the same trick we’ve all been doing for the past 2 years that Verizon was completely OK with until they weren’t.

In one reddit thread, at least one person got the same $20/mo discount and they have only been a customer for a couple of months. They simply did the port-out-PIN request and saw this offer. And in that thread, you’ll see dozens of folks receiving the offer, so it seems to be pretty active if you go through those steps we talked about earlier. You can request a transfer PIN in the app or on Verizon’s site.

It’s a wild turn of events for a wireless carrier that should be doing more for its customers, not less. I guess we’ll see how long this sticks.

If you didn’t leave and join another carrier or prepaid option, let us know if you have any success.