For those looking for the best AT&T unlimited plan, the choices are pretty simple to narrow down, thanks to AT&T only offering 3 different plans. Unlike T-Mobile, who has more plans than I can keep track of, AT&T has a straight-forward line-up of unlimited data options with clear descriptions for features.

I’ve got to be honest here in admitting that I have no idea what AT&T is doing to continue to gain customers using their current plan line-up, while Verizon has struggled in recent years with plans that are very similar and cheaper. But look, AT&T has had a number of years of positive customer gains, so they are doing something right with these unlimited plans.

Let’s talk about which one is their best.

AT&T Best Unlimited Plan

When it comes to AT&T unlimited plans, there are 3 recently announced plans to choose from: AT&T Premium 2.0, AT&T Extra 2.0, and AT&T Value 2.0. Those names are (still) ridiculous, but the plans themselves are not. You’ll pay $90 (Premium), $70 (Extra), or $50 (Value) for a single line, with prices dropping per line as you add more lines up to 5. With 5 lines, those prices come down to $55, $40, and $30, in the same order.

AT&T Unlimited Plan Recap

When looking at these plans, you’ll find unlimited talk, text, and data in them all, it’s just that the high-speed data varies from one to the next. The other differences will come from the amount of hotspot data, streaming video quality, and if there is access when you leave the US and head to another country. All of these plans have unlimited talk, text, and data “between” the US, Canada, and Mexico.

With an update to these plans, making them “2.0,” AT&T increased data buckets and adjusted pricing in both directions, depending on the plan. For example the Premium 2.0 plan is slightly more expensive, while Extra 2.0 and Value 2.0 are less expensive.

With AT&T Premium 2.0, you get unlimited use of high-speed data that AT&T says will never slow down based on how much you use it. This plan also now includes up to 100GB of hotspot data per month, 4K video streaming, and unlimited use when in 20 Latin American countries. With AT&T Extra 2.0, your high-speed data is capped at 100GB before you may see some slowness if the network is busy. This plan also sees streaming quality reduced to standard (SD), hotspot downgraded to 50GB, and there is no Latin American country roaming (other than Mexico). Finally, for AT&T Value 2.0, your high-speed data use will always be at risk of being slowed if the network is busy after 5GB, you only get 3GB hotspot data, streaming is at SD, and there isn’t bonus Latin American usage. This is the base plan.

See, all pretty straight-forward, right?

Which is the best AT&T plan?

Like with Verizon and T-Mobile’s best plans, the best choice for most people on AT&T is going to be that middle plan, AT&T Extra 2.0. This plan has a ton of high-speed data allowance (100GB) and there’s 50GB of hotspot data there if you need it (both increased recently). That’s really all most people need from a 5G unlimited plan in the US. This plan comes with use in and between Canada and Mexico too, so you are covered there. The only reason you wouldn’t choose this plan is if you do regular international traveling.

The price breakdown of this plan is as follows on a per line basis:

1 lines: $70

2 lines: $60

3 lines: $50

4 lines: $40

5 lines: $40

Sign-up for AT&T Unlimited

UPDATED APRIL 7 – AT&T HAS NEW UNLIMITED PLANS AND WE’VE UPDATED THIS POST TO INCLUDE THOSE.