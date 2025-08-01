Verizon Rips Loyalty Discounts From Loyal Customers

Yeah, it’s happening as expected – Verizon is ending the loyalty discounts that so many of us have enjoyed for the past couple of years. Whether you were saving $10 or $15 or some other amount per line per month, Verizon has bills to pay and they have decided that it is time for you to further foot those bills.

Verizon ends loyalty discounts: We reported earlier today that the device upgrade fees were going up from $35 to $40, but that there may be other price increases through the removal of loyalty discounts. Moments ago, Verizon began sending emails to customers with loyalty discounts to let them know that those discounts would go away very, very soon.

Starting September 1, Verizon will remove the following: Line Level Loyalty, $10 Verizon Loyalty Discount, $10 and/or $15 Account Credit (Loyalty), and Discount on Select Unlimited Offer (Loyalty) discounts. They’ve even setup a dedicated portal (here) for you that should be included if you receive the email about the end. If you are a Verizon customer, it’ll require you to login to confirm which discounts may be going away.

The email reads as follows:

We are writing to let you know that a discount on your account will soon end. This discount will be removed no sooner than September 1, 2025. It is important to us to be upfront and transparent when changes are made to your account. We want to ensure you get the best value and experience from Verizon and encourage you to check out our myPlan options for the plan that works best for you. Click here to find out more. We continue to invest in offering the very best experience and most value for your money in the industry. For more information about this change, including how it affects you and frequently asked questions, please visit: go.vzw.com/discountends Sincerely, Your Verizon Team

For those not familiar, we’re talking about loyalty discounts that we helped so many receive using this trick. By telling Verizon that you were considering leaving their network, they were offering folks up to $20 off per line at times. Most of us received $10 or $15 per line discounts, though. Those discounts lasted up to 12 months before needing to be renewed through similar means.

The portal that Verizon setup to confirm the end of select loyalty discounts can be seen below. I’ve captured my example and included the top FAQ portion. Again, if you received the email about your loyalty discount coming to an end, it’ll included a link that will require you to login to see your specific info.

Hey, prepaid carriers, how you doin’?