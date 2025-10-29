All three major US wireless carriers have now reported their Q3 2025 earnings and the numbers still look great for T-Mobile and AT&T. T-Mobile added over 1 million postpaid customers, while AT&T added over 400,000. Verizon, on the other hand, lost 7,000 postpaid customers in the quarter on the consumer side. They gained in prepaid, but postpaid is king in the consumer wireless business and a loss is never a good thing when your competitors are gaining in the hundreds of thousands or millions.

But look, Verizon has a new CEO after their previous leadership put them in this position. As a part of their Q3 earnings, new CEO Dan Schulman promised big changes that will move the company towards a “customer-first culture.” It’s clear that Schulman realizes that Verizon needs to make a dramatic shift in a new direction, calling this new focus an “inflection point” and “full reboot” for the company and suggesting it’ll be a “revitalized Verizon.” He also noted that “these will not be incremental changes” as they work towards “delighting our customers.”

During his prepared remarks on their earnings call, he continued by acknowledging a time to aggressively transform company culture and that they have “relied too heavily on price increases.” He even admitted that “raising rates without corresponding value rarely, if ever, delights customers.” You don’t say? Verizon will attempt to create the “best overall value proposition” in the industry without just moving towards promotional activities that the rest of the industry can easily copy.

How will they do all of this? Well, the details are never that open in these types of conversations, but there was a lot of talk around being disciplined and efficient as a company when it comes to marketing. He even mentioned becoming a “simpler, leaner, and scrappier business.” Of course, Dan is big on AI as all modern CEOs feel the need to be, so they’ll push more AI onto both workforce and customers in order to be more efficient. All of that reads like layoffs are on the way in order to make a push into being a value and customer-focused company that is efficient and leaner. I sure hope not, but I’m not sure how else to take it all.

We’ll be watching closely to see what exactly Verizon has in-store to bring customers back and to stop them from leaving for AT&T and T-Mobile. This earnings call was a promise towards a new Verizon that will try to change your mind about what Verizon is after years of pissing everyone off under their previous CEO.

