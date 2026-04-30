Samsung’s Galaxy Book lineup is currently powered by Windows, but a report from SamMobile speaks of an upcoming Android-powered Galaxy Book.

This would be a new venture for Samsung. There are Chrome OS-powered Galaxy Chromebook devices available, but in the report, it states that Samsung is developing a laptop that would launch with Android 17 skinned with One UI 9 on top.

There could be three versions, according to the report: Low-end, mid-range, and flagship. The flagship model would sport a “very sleek” design. As for software, you can guess that it would be packed with Galaxy AI features, as well as typical Samsung features like DeX and others.

The report indicates that we could see these Android-powered Galaxy Books launch before year’s end, but pricing is not yet known.

Would this interest you?

// SamMobile