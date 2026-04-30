The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic first launched, we welcomed the return of the rotating bezel to Samsung’s watch line-up. Having a bezel that moves and can maneuver through software is such a unique feature. This Watch 8 Classic also happens to be a looker with top tier specs and will last owners for years to come thanks to all of the promised Wear OS and One UI Watch updates on the way.

Getting the best Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal is an easy task, assuming you haven’t already bought one. This thing is constantly seeing lower prices from places like Amazon, Samsung, Best Buy, and Woot, so finding a big discount can happen whenever you want one.

Current Best Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Deal (4/30/2026)

The current best price on Samsung’s newest Galaxy Watch 8 Classic comes from Woot, where the international model with Bluetooth connectivity is down to $199.99 (46mm).

With that price, you are getting a 60% discount. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic typically costs $500 and only comes in a 46mm size.

Worried about these being international units? You shouldn’t. Since these are the Bluetooth/WiFi models, the connectivity and functionality should remain the same as if you bought the “US” versions. The only time you might find issues is with an LTE model, as the network support could be different. But for Bluetooth models, there’s really nothing to worry about.

Woot originally had this deal in Black and White colors, but Black has soldout. You can still find it in White at 60% off. They are selling out quickly, though, and the deal does end in a couple of days.

WOOT: Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Deal Link

Samsung’s Current Best Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Offer: If you’d rather avoid Woot and go straight to Samsung for a good price, the current best offer is $250 off instantly with trade-in. You’ll need a specific few watches in order to get that value, but it’s worth looking at. Hit that link below to check your watch’s current price.

SAMSUNG: Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Deal Link

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Deal History

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic was first released in July 2025 and was met instantly with pre-order and launch deals. Following the early release promos, Samsung then pushed further discounts over the 2025 holiday season, with big discounts for Black Friday and Xmas.

If the current deal above doesn’t fit your budget, there is some history (below) to look through that might help you judge when the best time to buy will be.

July launch deals: Samsung was slashing $300 off the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with trade-in and pre-order bonuses, giving you a starting price of $199.99. This price hasn’t been seen again, at least as a straight discount, but if you have a device to trade-in to them, you might still be able to save a substantial amount.

Black Friday 2025 deals: For Black Friday, Samsung ran the same trade-in deal promo, where you could hand them your current watch and save an instant $300 off the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

$130 off early-April 2026: The best deal we’ve seen lately from Samsung in late 2026 is a $130 off price cut. While not the level of discount that we saw at the end of 2025, this still gets you a discount without having to trade anything in.