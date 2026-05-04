The monthly Google System Services has begun rolling out with fresh updates for Google Play Services (v26.17) and the Google Play Store (v51.3). The list of changes isn’t lengthy at this moment, but Google is known to push additional updates throughout a month.

For now, we have account management changes when you sign-in with a Dasher account, new developer services, and bug fixes for Wallet-related services. We’re also getting an update to Google Play that lets you open the Google Play Sidekick from the notificaton drawer.

View the full list below – we’ll update it as the month moves along and Google shares more.

And for those who forgot, you can check Android’s secret update menu to update some of this stuff right away.

Google Play services v26.17 (2026-05-04) Account management [PC] This update adds a warning screen when you sign in with a Dasher account on Android desktop devices. Developer services [Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support utilities-related processes in their apps. Wallet [Phone] Bug fixes for Wallet-related services. Google Play Store v51.3 (2026-05-04) [Phone] With this update, you can open Google Play Sidekick from the notification drawer.

[Phone] You can now ask questions and share advice about the games that you play in Spanish, Portuguese, Indonesian, Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

// Google