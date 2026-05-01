If you use a free version of Gemini, it’s quite possible that you might soon see ads inside the standalone app. Speaking during an earning’s call, Google’s chief business officer Philipp Schindler said that, “If done well, ads can be really valuable.”

The Gemini app is a very clean experience, free from ads and sponsored content. AI Mode is not the same. You can often find sponsored results at the bottom of AI Mode content, related to the product you might be searching for. In a way, you could say this is how ads can be done somewhat tastefully, but Schindler was clear to say that Google is committed to creating a really great user experience.

Here’s an excerpt from the call, providing context on the conversation as a whole.

“Let’s also be clear, ads have always been a big part of scaling products to reach billions of people. And if done well, ads can be really valuable and really helpful commercial information, and at the right moment we’ll share any plans as we have said, but we’re not rushing anything here.”

Gemini has grown into a very successful AI tool for consumers. Personally, I use it almost every day. It comes as no shock that Google would eventually want to monetize it more. Would that get more folks to pay for the service? So long as the ads don’t influence answers, we’ll say that it was only a matter of time.

Do you have an opinion on ads inside the Gemini app?

// Business Insider