Verizon $10 Per Line Loyalty Discount Returns With Old Trick

A little over a year ago, we shared an amazing trick with you that was saving Verizon customers up to $10 per line (per month) for a year as a part of Verizon’s ongoing loyalty efforts. For many, this trick was able to save them hundreds of dollars on their Verizon bills over the past year because they had multiple lines that all received the discount. Unfortunately, that 12 month period that so many of us took advantage of has come to pass and our bills have begun jumping back up in recent weeks.

Thanks to customers always on the hunt for discounts and who were looking to get back that monthly loyalty price, it looks like the old trick is back to working again. And actually, it might be even easier to trigger this time.

Here’s how you may be able to save $10/mo on each line of your Verizon account.

$10/LINE VERIZON LOYALTY DISCOUNT: In the previous trick, you had to sign-in to your account and then essentially lead Verizon to believe you were about to port your number out to another carrier. This move, by creating a “Number Transfer PIN” was triggering the $10/mo discount, which you could then redeem and stay on Verizon without actually going through with the number port.

For 2024, the process seems to be even simpler and shouldn’t require that you create that “Number Transfer PIN” this time. Instead, you simply land on that transfer PIN page and then look for a pop-up that will include the $10/mo offer.

Here’s how it’ll work and look:

Hit this mobile link to complete this in the My Verizon app like I did (or this Verizon link from desktop) to go to the Verizon port out page and the “Number Transfer PIN” area of your account. Once you’ve signed-in and are taken to this page, you shouldn’t have to generate a PIN like last time. Instead, Verizon recognizes where you are and a pop-up like the one pictured above will appear above it. If for some reason you see a different offer, hit the “X” to close that offer and refresh the page. I was first only offered a Pixel 9 upgrade deal, but hitting the “X” and refreshing brought out the $10/line deal. Mine says “As a valued customer, you’re eligible for the following offer: Save $10/mo for the 12 months off this phone line.” Once showing, I tapped “Check Offers” underneath it to begin the process of redeeming it. I found this worked best by being in the My Verizon app and heading into the “myAccess” tab. In this tab, I had that offer at the top as a banner that said “Save $10/mo for 12 months off this phone line” which I then tapped. This took me to an “All offers” page where I could tap a couple of “Redeem” buttons in order to redeem the $10/mo discount offer. You can see all of this in action below in the My Verizon app.

Some other notes about this offer:

Folks with multiple lines have said that they are having to redeem this offer for all of their lines. In other words, going through the process once may only activate it for a single line at a time. Since I only have a single line, I can’t exactly explain how this will work.

This does not force you to change plans.

You should be able to view the monthly discount in the billing section of your account. Verizon has a “Next bill estimate” option that’ll break down your new costs, show the $10/line discount and how it’ll affect your next bill.

Let us know if you have success and how big those savings were!