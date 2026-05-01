Google released and then pulled an artificial intelligence app called COSMO this week, likely pulling the trigger a tad early ahead of Google I/O later this month.

COSMO, from what we can tell, is an AI agent installed directly onto your device. Inside is a Gemini Nano model that can run offline, crawling deep into nearly all aspects of your device. Given the rudimentary nature of the app, it’s believed that COSMO is more of a testing bed for future experiences, but the general idea is there.

Here is just a few of the tasks COSMO could accomplish that Google listed before pulling the app and all of the information.

List Tracker : Automatically suggests keep lists to you.

: Automatically suggests keep lists to you. Document Writer : If I mention needing to make a document, write a letter or summarize something, offer to make the doc for me.

: If I mention needing to make a document, write a letter or summarize something, offer to make the doc for me. Calendar Event Suggester : If I am discussing plans or scheduling with someone and agree on a time, offer to schedule it on calendar.

: If I am discussing plans or scheduling with someone and agree on a time, offer to schedule it on calendar. Browser Agent : Offer to automate tasks using Mariner.

: Offer to automate tasks using Mariner. Add Timer : If I mention a time bound task, suggest to create a timer in the clock app.

: If I mention a time bound task, suggest to create a timer in the clock app. Deep Research: If I discuss a complicated research need that requires multiple sources to answer, and where a full report could be useful, offer to complete deep research for me on the topic.

COSMO wouldn’t solely be for offline usage. There are three “Fulfillment” models: Hybrid (PI when online, Nano offline), PI Only (Use Server PI only), and Nano Only (Use Local NanoApp only).

For those who ask how this differs from Gemini, think of it more like an on-device AI agent, capable of extreme context awareness. It will basically listen and hear everything, capable of completing plenty of tasks for you. Whether that’s something you actually want is entirely up to you.

Maybe we’ll hear more about this at Google I/O?

Google Play Link (No Longer Live)

// 9to5Google