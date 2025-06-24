Yesterday might have been filled with big T-Mobile announcements, like free DoorDash DashPass for everyone, but Verizon went live this morning with their own set of moves. Most of it involves improved support and it all starts with a refreshed My Verizon app experience.

Verizon 24/7 live support, new My Verizon app: I don’t actually think you need to update your My Verizon app to get this new look, as their app is mostly just a weird shell for a slow and janky browser-like experience. In fact, I don’t think I updated my app on either Android or iOS and it still popped up saying I had the new vibes. But yeah, My Verizon looks different!

You now have tabs for Me, Mobile, Home, Shop, and Support. These should all be pretty self-explanatory, but the Me tab is the one that gives you a general overview of your account, with your next bill date, savings you might have, shortcuts to profile settings, more on your bill, etc. It’s probably the page you’ll mostly live in, unless you have specific Mobile or Home Internet needs. There’s also a Shop tab to let you shop away for new devices/plans/accessories, plus the new Support tab.

In that new Support tab, Verizon will let you contact support 24/7. As a part of their announcement today, they claim that this is 24/7 live support where you can access live agents and live chat at any time of the day, because of “diverse customer schedules and preferences.”

Their new level of support also includes “a dedicated expert for complex issues,” where they utilize AI to help find resolutions. Verizon claims they are the only carrier to offer this level of support.

Finally, the My Verizon experience has AI built-in (of course it does) to help you find more value or discounts or information. I took it for a spin and hit the AI prompt that would find me more discounts and it said I have all available. Sadface. Give it a spin by tapping on the little chat bubble in the top right corner.

// Verizon