As long as traditional wireless carriers continue to increase prices on their standard plans and this economy remains as shaky as ever, I’m going to keep advocating for people switching to prepaid options. Prepaid plans often include more than you expect with a price you might not believe.

The two prepaid options we tend to point people to out of the gate are Visible and Mint Mobile. While there are dozens of prepaid wireless carrier options, these two are owned and backed by Verizon and T-Mobile, so they get access to their networks and what should be a proper level of support.

What we really love, though, is the fact that both Verizon and T-Mobile have yet to get heavy-handed with price adjustments, even with the value you get continuing to look better by the day.

Visible Plans and Discount

Looking first at Visible, this is a prepaid carrier that is owned by Verizon, so it gets access to Verizon’s network. It has no in-person support, so the entire operation works virtually. If you need support, you contact them through their app or website, plus you do the same to activate service via eSIM, shop for plans, buy phones, etc.

In most cases, that should be more than enough, but do keep in mind that you can’t just walk into a Verizon store to get help with Visible. They are separate entities.

As for the plans, there are three: Visible, Visible+, and Visible+ Pro. The breakdown for these plans is as follows:

Visible Visible+ Visible+ Pro Unlimited 5G data, talk & text Unlimited Premium 5G data, talk & text Unlimited Premium 5G data, talk & text 480 SD streaming 1080p HD streaming 4K UHD streaming – Smartwatch service for $10/mo Smartwatch service included Unlimited hotspot Unlimited hotspot at 2x speed of Visible plan Unlimited hotspot at 3x speed of Visible plan Unlimited talk & text to Mexico & Canada Unlimited talk & text to Mexico & Canada

Unlimited talk, text, & data while roaming in Mexico & Canada Unlimited talk & text to Mexico & Canada

Unlimited talk, text, & data while roaming in Mexico & Canada

Calling to 85+ countries, unlimited texting to 200+ Global Pass at $5/day 1 Global Pass included per month 2 Global Pass included per month $25/mo (before discount) $35/mo (before discount) $45/mo (before discount)

As you can see, these plans are bare bones, but that’s the beauty. You can get unlimited 5G access to Verizon’s lower tier network for as low as $25 per month and it includes hotspot. You can then upgrade to their Premium 5G network for $10 or $20 more per month, plus you then get a bunch of other bonuses, like the option for your smartwatch connected for free.

Where the real beauty comes in is in the discounts.

Visible is almost always running a promotion on their plans, so you should never pay full price for them. As of today, you can save $5/mo on each plan for the next 12 months. That brings their three plans to $20, $30, and $40 per month.

Where the savings can really increase is if you prepay for a full year of service. Right now, the Visible+ Pro plan is 50% off and down to just $225. If you pay $225 today, you won’t pay another monthly Visible bill for a year and that discount essentially gets you down to $18.75/mo. That’s an incredible discount. Hit that link below to see the latest discounts.

SHOP VISIBLE PLANS AND DISCOUNTS

Mint Mobile Plans and Discount

For Mint Mobile plans, we’re looking at somewhat similar plans to Visible, only now you are on the T-Mobile network, which I’d argue is the best in the US at the moment, especially if you live in a city.

Like Visible, Mint Mobile has no stores, so everything is handled online or in their app. You can buy service, order new phones, switch phones, activate an eSIM, all without ever talking to anyone.

Mint currently offers 4 plans: 5GB, 15GB, 20GB, and Unlimited. The breakdown for those plans is as follows:

5GB 15GB 20GB UNLIMITED 5GB of 5G data, talk & text 15GB of 5G data, talk & text 20GB of 5G data, talk & text Unlimited 5G data, talk & text Hotspot with your data Hotspot with your data Hotspot with your data Hotspot up to 20GB 480p SD streaming 480p SD streaming 480p SD streaming 480p SD streaming Free calling to Mexico, Canada, & UK Free calling to Mexico, Canada, & UK Free calling to Mexico, Canada, & UK Free calling to Mexico, Canada, & UK $15/mo (3-month plan) $20/mo (3-month plan) $25/mo (3-month plan) $30/mo (3-month plan)

As you can see there, Mint Mobile plans are even more bare bones than Visible’s, but can be even cheaper if you prepay for multiple months. In fact, to use Mint Mobile, there isn’t a monthly option and you have to choose between 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month plans.

Like with the Visible 12-month plan we talked about above, you can prepay for whichever length of service you want from Mint and then not have a monthly bill. At times, we’ve seen 50% off discounts, bundles with phones that get heavily discounted, and other promos. At the moment, Mint isn’t running their best deals, but you can hit that link below to check for the latest. They change them frequently.

SHOP MINT MOBILE PLANS AND DISCOUNTS

Visible or Mint Mobile?

Are you unsure of which prepaid carrier to choose from? There are really only two things to look at here: budget and network preference. Both Visible and Mint Mobile have plans that can be insanely cheap, but the very lowest price typically ends up being with Mint, just keep in mind that you likely won’t have as much data. Visible only offers unlimited plans, it’s just that the price changes the level of 5G connectivity you have.

Maybe more importantly, you are choosing between these two based on the network that works best for you. If T-Mobile has the best coverage in your area, go with Mint Mobile. If it’s Verizon, then you go with Visible. It’s really that simple.

And if you live in a city where your coverage should be good with either, then you just need to see who is running the best promotion today.