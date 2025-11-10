YouTube TV Gives Out $20 Credits Because of Disney Loss

The YouTube TV and Disney situation has improved in one way since we entered this past weekend without a deal in place. Google is issuing $20 credits to subscribers as a way to soften the blow of another string of days without all of the content provided by Disney, ESPN, and ABC.

An email went out over the weekend saying that Google has “been working in good faith to negotiate a deal with Disney” and that it has been “disappointing to lose Disney content.” Because they “deeply appreciate” your business patience, they are offering subscribers a $20 credit that can be applied to future bills. That credit is now available for you to claim if you happen to pay the enormous monthly fee that comes with a YouTube TV subscription.

To claim your $20 YouTube TV credit, you’ll head to tv.youtube.com/settings/service_updates and make sure you are logged-in with the associated Google Account of yours for YouTube TV. From there, you should be able to click a couple of buttons before seeing a “You’ve successfully claimed your $20.00 credit” message. Google plans to apply that credit to your next bill.

Again, there is no deal in place and the two companies have been going at it publicly, even calling each other out for leaking information to press to create a narrative that paints one side in a bad light. It has actually been a lot messier than most of these public negotiations, with YouTube TV even calling out the most recent internal memo from Disney that surfaced as a form of “negotiating in public through their paid talent and misrepresenting the facts including from the deals they’ve offered and taking credit for our product proposals.”

It’s messy and not fun at all for those who want to watch sports.

We’ll let you know once a deal has been reached for Disney and YouTube TV.