Verizon has someone new in charge. Announced this morning, the board of directors has appointed Dan Schulman as CEO, replacing Hans Vestberg who served as the company’s CEO since 2018.

Schulman has a solid history of making companies money. He last served as CEO at PayPal from 2015 to 2023. “Mr. Schulman led the company’s successful transformation to a global payments platform, tripling revenue from $8B to $30B, growing EPS five-fold and adding hundreds of millions of new customers to the PayPal platform around the globe,” Verizon wrote in a press release.

He isn’t unfamiliar with the phone business either. He has had senior roles at AT&T and was the founding CEO of Virgin Mobile USA. Schulman also served on the Verizon Board of directors since 2018 and was elected Lead Independent Director in December 2024. He knows the Verizon business and seems like a fine choice.

From the customer standpoint, a change at the top could lead to all sorts of things. T-Mobile has really made a point to reward people for being customers. Perks like free MLB At Bat and T-Mobile Tuesdays, plus a 5G network that has matured very nicely, are all things that have led many people to make the switch in network provider.

If Verizon wants to stop the hurting, it needs to embrace the customer experience.

// Verizon [2]