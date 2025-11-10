Verizon Says November Pixel Update is Arriving

The day isn’t yet over, but Verizon is suggesting that Google will push the November Pixel update at any moment, possibly as early as today, November 10. According to changelogs updated today by Verizon, the update will bring in the November Android security patch and fix only a handful of bugs. No mentions of new features were included on the pages.

As we mentioned in our post the other day about the November Pixel update, Google has gone away from a set first-Monday schedule in recent years and instead pushes updates as they are ready. That could mean releases on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Wednesdays generally, but it really is up to their own timeline. It’s now 1PM Pacific and Google has not issued an update, so I’m going to assume Verizon has jumped the gun here a bit. This wouldn’t be the first time they have done so.

UPDATE 3:25PM : Verizon pulled the changelogs, so I guess that means they did indeed get a little ahead of the situation.

That in mind, we grabbed the below build numbers that Verizon says are coming in the November update and to which phones:

Pixel 7a : BP3A.251105.015

: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 8 : BP3A.251105.015

: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 8 Pro : BP3A.251105.015

: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 8a : BP3A.251105.015

: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 9 : BP3A.251105.015

: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 9 Pro / 9 Pro XL : BP3A.251105.015

: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 9 Pro Fold : BP3A.251105.015

: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 9a : BP3A.251105.015

: BP3A.251105.015 Pixel 10 : BD3A.251105.010.E1

: BD3A.251105.010.E1 Pixel 10 Pro / 10 Pro XL : BD3A.251105.010.E1

: BD3A.251105.010.E1 Pixel 10 Pro Fold : BD3A.251105.010.E1

: BD3A.251105.010.E1 Pixel Fold: BP3A.251105.015

You’ll notice that the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro are not listed and that’s because Verizon has not updated those pages yet. We don’t know if they will either. The Pixel 6 series did not see an update last month, but that also wasn’t the first month that they were skipped. We asked Google about it and they wouldn’t reveal if the schedule for the Pixel 6 series had changed. We’ll certainly keep a close eye on both of these series going forward.

As for fixes, Verizon laid out the following:

Audio Addressed an issue that caused occasional system instability and performance slowdowns under certain conditions. Devices: Pixel Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9 Pro/XL, Pixel 9, Pixel 8a, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

Battery & charging General improvements for charging and battery usage. Devices: All

Camera Addressed an issue that caused photos taken with the UW and telephoto lenses to exhibit a rainbow-like color pattern under certain conditions. Devices: Pixel 10 Pro/XL, Pixel 10, Pixel 9a, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9 Pro/XL, Pixel 9

Framework Addressed an issue that prevented some apps from loading under certain conditions. Addressed an issue where webcam mode didn’t work properly with connected devices under certain conditions. Devices: All

Security The current software update provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device. Devices: All



A previous leak suggested this might also be a Pixel Feature Drop month. However, Verizon has given no hints about that happening or not.

