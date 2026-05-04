Now that May has kicked off, we’re really only a few months away from Google telling us all about its upcoming Pixel 11 series. Since the big refresh on the Pixel line happened with the Pixel 9 series, we’ve seen Google switch to an August release window. With summer quickly approaching, it only makes sense that Pixel 11 leaks would begin their ramp up.

The Telegram account called Mystic Leaks dropped a “nuke” of information this morning for the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. It’s mostly a specs dump, but it tells us a lot of what we like to know about new hardware.

For those new to this account, just know that they’ve provided reliable early information like this for a couple of years now. If they are releasing info, we tend to not ignore it.

Pixel 11 series gets Tensor G6, other chip changes

The first list of specs for the Pixel 11 shows Google bringing the Tensor G6, built on a TSMC N2 node (2nm). The architecture for this chip will be as follows:

1× ARM C1-Ultra @ 4.11 GHz

4× ARM C1-Pro @ 3.38 GHz

2× ARM C1-Pro @ 2.65 GHz

Joining the main Tensor G6 chip, we may also get a new Titan M3 security chip, PowerVR C-Series CXTP-48-1536 GPU, modem from MediaTek (M90, MT6986D), new TPU, and a new GXP (imaging).

Pixel 11 series specs

That out of the way, the rest of the specs show mostly expected things, like RAM configurations, display sizes/resolutions/brightness, battery capacities, and SKU/model numbers. We also get some color options for the Pixel 11, but not the Pro models.

Pixel 11 (cubs) Pixel 11 Pro (grizzly) Pixel 11 Pro XL (kodiak) Pixel 11 Pro Fold (yogi) GPQQ7 (MMW) / GUJ0N (ROW) / GV9X7 (JPN) G7SWN (MMW) / GM45K (ROW) / G9W5D (JPN) GBC0H (MMW) / G4HCD (ROW) / GER5L (JP) GZDQ6 (MMW) / GM2SN (JPN) BLK (Black), GRN (Green), PNK (Pink), PPL (Purple) – – – RAM: 8 / 12 GB RAM: 12 / 16 GB RAM: 12 / 16 GB RAM: 12 / 16 GB Display: 6.3″ OLED, 1080×2424, 60–120 Hz, 240 Hz PWM, up to 2200 nits Display: 6.3″ OLED, 1280×2856, 1–120 Hz, 240 Hz PWM, up to 2450 nits Display: 6.8″ OLED, 1344×2992, 1–120 Hz, 240 Hz PWM, up to 2450 nits Inner Display: 2076×2160 OLED, 1–120 Hz, up to 2050 nits



Outer Display: 1080×2342 OLED, 60–120 Hz, up to 2450 nits Battery: 4840 mAh Battery: 4707 mAh Battery: 5000 mAh Battery: 4658 mAh

The specs dump mentions several camera changes too, but all are operating under codenames (like chemosh, vesta, bastet, barghest, chonky) without any other details. The “chemosh” sensor could be 50MP.

This leak mentions that the temperature sensor from the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro will not return on the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL. This was previously hinted at in Pixel 11 series renders, so not too surprising there. People do love it, though.

Finally, we have another mention here about “Pixel Glow,” which is the new light system coming to the back of Pixel 11 phones. This will be an RGB LED around the camera bar, which we’ve read about here and here.

// Mystic Leaks