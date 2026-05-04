Samsung is hosting a nice promo on eligible Galaxy Watch purchases. When you purchase a full-price Galaxy Watch, Samsung is including a Withings Smart Body Scale for free, a value of $130.

Eligible watches are the Galaxy Watch 7, Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra. To claim, the process is very simple. After the 15-day return period expires on your Watch purchase, Samsung will email you a redemption code to claim your free scale via Withings website.

Withings Body Smart scale complements your Galaxy Watch by measuring key body composition metrics at-home, including body fat, weight, muscle mass and visceral fat. By using the Galaxy Watch and Withings Body Smart together, users are empowered to build a complete picture of their health, from home and on the go.

The promo is live May 4 through July 19. That’s quite some time to take advantage of the deal. It’s available exclusively on Samsung’s website and in the Shop Samsung app.

// Samsung