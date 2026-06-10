Mint Mobile announced today that it is increasing the data buckets for its non-unlimited plans, all while keeping prices the same. They claim that this is the fourth time they have done this since launch.

For those not familiar with Mint Mobile, they are US prepaid carrier that is now owned by T-Mobile, so they are allowed to operate on T-Mobile’s top tier network. Mint Mobile offers four different plans, three of which carry data limits, while one is unlimited.

The data bucket plans were previously capped at 5GB, 15GB, and 20GB. Mint is now adding more storage to each with the following breakdown:

5 GB → 6 GB

15 GB → 17 GB

20 GB → 23 GB

As for pricing, these plans technically cost $15, $20, and $25 per month. However, Mint Mobile is almost always running a promotion on them where you pay for 3, 6, or 12 months of service and they give you a discount. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a situation where you would pay full price for any of their plans.

For example, the current Mint Mobile promotion cuts $5 per month off of each plan, making them $10, $15, and $20 in order. To be honest, these are their worst discounts in some time. Throughout most weeks and months, you can get their fully unlimited plan for as little as $15 per month.

Overall, Mint Mobile is still very much a top choice for prepaid. In fact, we typically recommend Mint or Visible for most people, since each is backed by major carriers. We have a Mint Mobile vs. Visible comparison you should checkout.

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