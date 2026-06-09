Verizon has let it slip that Wear OS 7 is inbound for the Pixel Watch lineup. That’s exciting news, even if it’s the sort of announcement that should come directly from Google. As of this moment, Google hasn’t announced anything, but now it’s on our radar.

Verizon has two changelogs confirming Wear OS 7. There’s one for the Pixel Watch 2 and the Pixel Watch 3. We expect the Pixel Watch 4 will be grouped into this once the update is live. As for the original Pixel Watch, it’s not listed either.

Wear OS 7 was first detailed in mid-May. It includes major upgrades, such as Gemini Intelligence, Live Updates from your supported apps, Wear OS widgets, and plenty else. We’ve detailed everything new in Wear OS 7.

Pixel Watch 2 : CP2A.260603.001

: CP2A.260603.001 Pixel Watch 3 : CP2A.260603.001

: CP2A.260603.001 Pixel Watch 4: CP2A.260603.001

Update: Pixel Watch 4 software version number added.

Even with Verizon confirming the changes, it’s likely that the update is not yet officially rolling out. Inbound it may be, but not exactly live yet.

We will continue monitoring the situation and give you the latest when we hear it from Google.

// Verizon [2]