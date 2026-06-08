Almost a year ago to the day, T-Mobile announced that it was giving its customers a free subscription to DoorDash DashPass, making deliveries through the service free and fees greatly reduced. As we approach that year mark, T-Mobile has extended the perk and is notifying customers.

In an email headed out to customers today, T-Mobile announced that “Your free DashPass membership from T-Mobile has been extended” and that you’ll soon be able to re-enroll for another 12 months.

The email is included below and it mentions that from June 30 through July 13 is when you will re-enroll through the T-life app. Typically, that process involves tapping on a banner for DoorDash DashPass on the main page or in the Benefits tab. From there, it’ll walk you through redemption through DoorDash, where you’ll login and finish the setup.

Again, the free DoorDash DashPass from T-Mobile is a 12 month perk. If you are a heavy DoorDash user, having DashPass can save you an enormous amount on delivery and service fees. Paying for it can be worth it, but get it for free saves you an even bigger chunk of cash. DashPass typically costs $9.99/mo.

We’ll try to remind you on June 30 to get re-enrolled.