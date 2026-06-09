Google Fi had a rare moment today, thanks to several announcements from Google. The prepaid carrier option is getting at least 5 noteworthy improvements that should help Fi subscribers, especially those who travel.

The first feature that caught my eye is specific to Pixel phones. Google says that Google Fi can now automatically shift between multiple international networks in real-time through their “upgraded dual cellular switching technology.” They haven’t shared anything else surrounding the secret sauce here, but the idea is that a Pixel phone, when on Google Fi, will do its best to get you on the best available network.

Following that feature, we have several other upgrades coming to Google Fi subscribers who are on the Unlimited Premium plan:

5G in more international markets : Google Fi has expanded 5G access to 22 new international markets, which brings the total up to 110+.

: Google Fi has expanded 5G access to 22 new international markets, which brings the total up to 110+. Expanded VPN availability : Google has expanded Google Fi’s built-in VPN to South Korea and Japan.

: Google has expanded Google Fi’s built-in VPN to South Korea and Japan. W+ in more locations : Google Fi’s WiFi Auto Connect+ (or W+) is the premium WiFi you can automatically access in public locations. Google is expanding W+ across Europe and Asia. When on W+, your connection is encrypted and you should see faster speeds for doing things like streaming video.

: Google Fi’s WiFi Auto Connect+ (or W+) is the premium WiFi you can automatically access in public locations. Google is expanding W+ across Europe and Asia. When on W+, your connection is encrypted and you should see faster speeds for doing things like streaming video. Switch to Fi before traveling: Google Fi has added a way to quickly check for proper connection and setup before you travel abroad. They want you to setup Fi before you travel and confirm that all is well, so that when you land, you’ll know you will have coverage.

Again, these are included with Unlimited Premium plans at no cost.

To help kick off the new feature rollout, Google is offering a 50% off promo on Unlimited Premium for the next 12 months to new subscribers. This plan includes 100GB of high-speed data, 50GB hotspot, international coverage, free connectivity to a smartwatch, 100GB of Google One storage, and more.

This plan normally costs $65 per month, so a 50% savings is substantial and worth a look.

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