Google’s original Pixel Fold might have been a first-generation device that saw dramatic improvements in follow-up models, but if the price is dropped by an insane amount, would it still be worth buying? At 75% off, it sure might be.

Woot is currently running an insane sale on the original Pixel Fold that sees its price of $1,799 drop to just $449. That really is 75% off and a price that absolutely makes this foldable worth considering, even if there are Pixel 9 Pro Fold and 10 Pro Fold units available. Neither of those are hitting prices this low.

The breakdown from Woot is as follows:

The Price: $449.99 – (Down from $1,799.00)

$449.99 – (Down from $1,799.00) The Condition: Brand New (Not refurbished)

Brand New (Not refurbished) Storage & Color: 256GB in Obsidian

256GB in Obsidian Network: Fully Unlocked

Fully Unlocked Where to Buy: Get the Google Pixel Fold Deal on Woot

The timing of this probably doesn’t tell us much. We know a Pixel 11 Pro Fold is likely in August, but this appears to be Woot clearing inventory on a batch of Pixel Fold units it has acquired. Still, I’m not sure this price has been seen to date.

We’ve reviewed Google’s Pixel Fold models in the past and found them to be excellent. The original price of the Pixel Fold was always a turn-off, though, but at $449 brand new, the value shift makes it all make sense.

Buy Pixel Fold at Woot