AI subscriptions are being pushed left and right. There’s Gemini, ChatGPT, plus so many others. It made us curious, are there people out there actually paying for this stuff?

There must be, as companies are pouring millions/billions/quintillions of dollars into this technology, scaling up data centers around the globe and injecting every single thing we use with AI. People seem to either love it or hate, though, we struggle to find the ones who love it as they aren’t quite as loud as the ones who are anti.

While we personally don’t use a whole lot of AI at Droid Life, we can sometimes appreciate a few of its capabilities. We aren’t necessarily haters, but we aren’t appreciators either.

If you do pay for a subscription, which one and how much is it? What do you use it for?

Do You Pay for an AI Subscription? Yes

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