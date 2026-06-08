Google pulled a bit of a shock move this morning with a change to its Google AI Plus plan. Not only are we getting a price decrease to the Google One plan, there’s a significant feature upgrade as well.

Guys, let me say this again – we’re getting a subscription price drop and feature upgrade from Google and it’s kind of a big deal. I can’t recall the last time a service saw any sort of change like this where we had nothing but good things to report back to you. We spend most of our days telling you about subscription cost increases, like today’s price increase to YouTube Premium.

So here’s what you need to know:

Google AI Plus is getting a price drop to $4.99 per month . Up until today, this plan would cost you $7.99 per month.

. Up until today, this plan would cost you $7.99 per month. For the upgrade, Google AI Plus now has 400GB of storage, which is double its previous 200GB storage bucket. This is storage you can access across all of your Google apps, including Gmail, Drive, and Photos.

And that’s the story of the day for Google One’s Google AI Plus plan. You now pay less and you get more storage.

As far as we can tell, no other features have changed. Google AI Plus still gets you 2x higher usage limits in Gemini, access to Omni in Gemini, the new Daily Brief, and AI Inbox in Gmail (soon).