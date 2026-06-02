If I were shopping for a top tier phone like the Galaxy S26 Ultra for myself, I would look for deals from prepaid carriers, because I’m a firm believer in the prepaid plan movement. Everything in this country gets more expensive by the week, but by switching to prepaid, you can actually save quite a bit of money.

An example of that is Mint Mobile, which is owned by T-Mobile and uses their network. You can get an unlimited data plan for a discounted $15 per month. There aren’t a bunch of extra bonuses in the plan, but do you need them if you are only spending $15 per month?

Mint Mobile has been sweetening deals like this with big discounts on phones. Right now, you can save $500 off a Galaxy S26 Ultra with 256GB storage. That drops the price of that phone from $1,300 to $800 and is easily the best price you’ll find.

With this deal, no trade-in is required. However, you could trade-in a device and get up to an extra $400 off. But again, you don’t have to trade-in anything to get $500 off a Galaxy S26 Ultra.

So what’s the catch? All Mint Mobile asks is that you also buy one of their plans. Their plans are yearly, but they reduce the price so heavily in doing so that the average monthly cost is $15. For their Unlimited plan, you would pay $180 today and that covers your entire year. Insane, right?

For this deal, you get $500 off a Galaxy S26 Ultra, dropping its price to $800. You then add the Mint Mobile Unlimited plan to your cart for $180 and checkout. You’ll walk away with a brand new Galaxy S26 Ultra for $800 and a year of service on T-Mobile’s network. There aren’t many deals this good in wireless.

Mint Mobile Deal Link