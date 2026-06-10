Galaxy Watch Ultra launched with a respectable 590mAh battery, which easily provided me with 2 days of full usage before I had to charge it. According to the latest intel, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is getting a big ol’ battery boost.

Scheduled to release later this year, SamMobile reports that Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will come equipped with a battery with a rated capacity of 784mAh. That’s around a 35% increase, which for a smartwatch, is incredible.

For the typical user, that should directly result in an extra day or even day and a half of usage before a charger needs to get involved. If you’re someone who does long-lasting endurance events, then battery life is crucial, so any large increase would be significant.

The outlet also reported that Galaxy Watch 9 (40mm) will come with a 382mAh battery, while the Watch 9 (44mm) will feature a 435mAh battery.

Expect Galaxy Watch 9 series and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and Galaxy Z Flip 8 sometime around August.

// SamMobile