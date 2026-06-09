We haven’t looked at FCC listings as closely as we once did because rarely do they tell us info that we don’t already know or expect. Still, there is one thing they do confirm and that is timing and that a launch is near. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 just hit the FCC.

A “portable handset” under the Samsung model number SM-F776U slid into the FCC today, gaining approval so that it can launch in the US. This model number will represent the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 was SM-F731, Galaxy Z Flip 6 was SM-F741, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 was SM-F766. The Galaxy Z line has always started with SM-F7** since first introduced. There is no other phone we expect to carry SM-F776 at this time other than the Flip 8.

The FCC listings confirm that we have wide connectivity and all of the current network tech. In the table below, you can see the range of supported network bands (no 5G mmW), as well as NFC, wireless charging, and at least WiFi 6.

Finally, here is a graphic that shares where you’ll find antennas and the battery. It shows a phone that is split in half, which is yet another confirmation that this is the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

As far as the timing goes, an FCC approval lets us get to a launch of the Flip 8 (as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 8). The current rumor is Samsung hosting Unpacked in London on July 22 for its next-gen foldables.

Do we still buy flip phones?

// FCC