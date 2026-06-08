For this week’s Google Home and Gemini for Home updates, Google is bringing us several important changes, including more accurate weather, media discovering, and more performance upgrades.

The biggest changes are coming to Gemini for Home, which is still technically in “early access.” Google has improved both speech and display weather forecasts, plus they will finally let you ask for weather at a specific time. For example, you can say, “Hey Google, will it rain at 3PM today?” This is command I’ve said to Google for years now and almost can’t believe it’s finally a thing.

Google is also adding new media controls and media discover features through Gemini. You can more easily stream music videos, launch recommended playlists, and trigger video search queries on YouTube. You’ll be able to stream movies and TV shows, as well as adjust volume controls with more natural voice commands too.

You’ll now find big platform performance upgrades for when you want to manage notes and lists, and Google has improved Gemini’s ability to ignore background speech as well as understand news, media, and smart home camera queries.

Finally, Gemini is getting an updated news experience that takes us away from static broadcasts and into more “interactive, customized narratives that adapt to your unique interests.” The idea is to have more back-and-forth conversations with Gemini about topics.

As for the Google Home app, it is seeing an update to v4.18 with many of these features included.

The full list of changes for Google Home’s June 8 update can be found below.

Gemini for Home (Early Access) Voice Assistant More Accurate and Detailed Weather Forecasts We have enhanced the weather query accuracy and visual-to-speech consistency on your devices: Temperature Unit Accuracy: Improved speech and display weather forecasts based on your preferred temperature unit (Celsius or Fahrenheit).

Improved speech and display weather forecasts based on your preferred temperature unit (Celsius or Fahrenheit). Hourly Forecast Context: Ask about specific times of day, like “Will it rain at 3 PM today?” and see detailed hourly weather forecasts rendered on your smart display, matching hourly charts rendered on your screen. Try saying: “What is the temperature in Tokyo in Celsius?”

“What is the weather at 3 PM today?” Explore and Discover Media with Gemini Use natural language to browse, find, and play video, movies, and TV shows on your smart displays, getting you to the right content more quickly: Enhanced Video Browsing: Stream your favorite music videos, launch recommended playlists, or trigger video search queries naturally on YouTube.

Stream your favorite music videos, launch recommended playlists, or trigger video search queries naturally on YouTube. TV & Movie Playback: Stream movies and TV shows on smart displays directly from your favorite subscribed services using natural voice commands.

Stream movies and TV shows on smart displays directly from your favorite subscribed services using natural voice commands. Conversational Volume Controls: Control your device volume naturally using casual or conversational phrasing (e.g. “lower it a tad”). Try saying: “What’s hot in K-Pop right now?” and follow-up with “play some videos for me.”

“Find me a video on how to make lasagna” and follow-up with “find me a vegetarian one.”

“Play the latest episode from Made by Google channel on Youtube” and follow-up with “play the next one.”

“Turn it up a smidge.” Platform Performance Upgrades We have deployed several core infrastructure and model upgrades to make your entire assistant experience noticeably faster and more robust: Conversational Accuracy: Gemini is now more resilient at ignoring background speech and understanding news, media and smart Home camera queries.

Gemini is now more resilient at ignoring background speech and understanding news, media and smart Home camera queries. Responsive Notes & Lists: Manage your reminders, notes, and lists with less lag, making it quicker to add items or retrieve your notes. Try saying: “Set an alarm for 7 AM tomorrow” “Add all ingredients for pad thai except for peanuts to my shopping list”

“Play Skyfall by Adele”

“Play BBC news”

“Show me the entryway camera on the TV.”

“Who was at the door this morning?” Customized and Conversational News We have updated the news experience on Gemini for Home, shifting from static broadcasts to interactive, customized narratives that adapt to your unique interests. You can now engage in natural, back-and-forth conversations to dive deeper into specific headlines, or listen to your preferred providers through a customized ‘News Brief’. You can adjust your selected News Brief providers directly in the Google Home app. Try saying: “Play my news brief” to hear from your selected news providers’ broadcasts

“Tell me the latest news” or “What’s the news?” to hear interactive summaries

Ask for news on specific topics “Catch me up on tech news.” or “What’s the local news for today?”

“Tell me more about the second story” after a news summary to dive deeper into a story Google Home App These features and improvements are available in Google Home app version 4.18, and are beginning to roll out today. Subscriptions Streamlined Subscription Comparison: We’ve revamped the plan selection screen with an intuitive billing cycle toggle, empowering you to easily compare options at a glance and pinpoint the absolute best value for your home.

// Google