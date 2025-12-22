There’s a Way to Get $700 Off a Pixel 10 Pro XL

While we typically recommend buying phones unlocked and without a contract that ties you to a carrier, there are some exceptions that still put you on a carrier without all of the grease that comes with a contract. That might be confusing, but there is a Mint Mobile deal on the Pixel 10 Pro XL that is arguably much better than the $400 off we shared earlier.

Here’s this Pixel 10 Pro XL deal: You get $700 off a Pixel 10 Pro XL with 256GB storage, but you’ll need to buy Mint Mobile service too. Does that sound like a dealbreaker? It might not be!

We’ve talked about Mint Mobile a lot, but to keep it short for those new, they are a prepaid wireless carrier that is now owned by T-Mobile. That means they use T-Mobile’s network for their service. They sell you on super cheap plans (including unlimited) by giving you a discount if you buy multiple months of service, up to 12 months worth. For example, you can get 12 months of their Unlimited plan for $180 right now. That’s $15 per month for unlimited on T-Mo’s network. It’s a crazy deal and one that I signed up for months ago.

For this Pixel 10 Pro XL deal, you buy the phone from them for $499, which is $700 off. When you buy the phone, you also buy their Unlimited plan for $180, giving you unlimited service for the next year, as well as a $1,200 phone for $499. And that’s it. So you’ll pay $679 today, own one of the best phones on the market, and not have to pay for your wireless plan again for a year. Not bad, right?

Switching to Mint Mobile is quite easy. If coming from another carrier, the Mint Mobile app walks you through the process and then gets your eSIM up and running within a matter of minutes. You can transfer your number over and everything.

Again, I made the switch from T-Mobile in September, so I’m 3 months into this plan. I have zero regrets. The service has worked flawlessly, I get excellent speeds, connectivity hasn’t missed a beat, and I basically pay next to nothing for this unlimited plan.

Mint Mobile Deal