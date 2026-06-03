Before we dive in too deeply here, we have to establish whatever it is that Samsung is doing with these names. Leading up to this day, we were under the impression that launching this year would be the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. We’re now learning that what we thought was the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might now be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, while the Z Fold 8 Wide is the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

From the reports and rumors we have seen over the past few months, this naming system makes sense, kinda. Last we heard, both Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra would be have the same price, but the Ultra model would have the extra rear camera. That was the only spec difference with exception to the obvious difference in design.

Thanks to @UniverseIce, who appears to have found these photos on Weibo, photographed are dummy units of Samsung’s upcoming foldables. For dummy units, they look relatively good, especially that Galaxy Z Fold 8 (the Wide one). We have been going back and forth whether or not we like the idea of this phone and we’ve settled on yes.

Launch: July 22 is when you can expect Samsung to unveil both of these devices, with launch taking place shortly after.

Check out the photos, then let us know your own thoughts in the comments section.

// @UniverseIce