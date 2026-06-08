Apple hosted its WWDC 2026 event today and announced expected big updates to iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS. In past years, we’ve looked at new ideas from Apple and compared them to features that Android has either had for years or that we might like to see come to Android. For this year, there wasn’t much to reflect on from an Android standpoint, but there is one pretty big announcement around Apple’s Photos app.

In iOS 27, Apple has confirmed that if someone with an iPhone shares a photo album with you through iCloud, you can join and also add photos to it from Android. This applies to Windows users too.

During the opening WWDC keynote, Apple shared the image above while talking about the new feature and showed images being added to it within the cloud. They only shared this single image, so we don’t know exactly how the flow of adding a photo from Android will look, but it shouldn’t be a difficult process.

This is an iOS 27 feature, as far as we can tell, so it won’t be a thing you can participate in with iPhone users just yet. iOS 27 is only in a developer beta state at this point. As it goes public and then stable, we should know more.

First RCS and now this? Who is this Apple?