Mint Mobile’s Best Unlimited Plan is 50% Off for a Year

We talked yesterday about how Black Friday 2025 could quickly become the year where we all choose to save on the ongoing services we pay for instead of buying shiny new toys to play with. Most of the best deals I’m seeing are either on 50% off carrier deals or on long-term subscriptions to the top streaming services. Basically, my early takeaway from Black Friday is that we’ll all be signing-up for services for the next 12 months at big discounts to hopefully lower the strain on our wallets as this economy gets worse for everyday people.

50% OFF MINT MOBILE FOR A YEAR: Like with that Visible deal yesterday, Mint Mobile is also running a deal that gets you 50% off of their unlimited plan for a full year. With that kind of discount, you are looking at an average of $15/mo for service, but you do have to pay for it upfront. That upfront cost? $180. For a year of service.

Mint Mobile runs this deal pretty regularly, where they ask you to pay for 12 months of service in order to receive a huge discount. It’s an incredible offer that I took advantage of after several recent T-Mobile price increases. I’m currently on month 3 of 12 and all has been as good as I could have hoped.

For those new to Mint Mobile, the big thing you need to know is that T-Mobile now owns Mint. That means access to the T-Mobile network, which I would argue is the best in the country at this point. They offer 5GB , 15GB, 20GB, and Unlimited plans, all of which have their own starting prices that decrease the longer you commit to service. With the current promo for 12 months, you are only going to want to choose Unlimited, which drops from $30/mo to $15/mo.

The Unlimited Mint Mobile plan gets you unlimited talk/text/data, free calling to Mexico/Canada/UK, free mobile hotspot, and access to T-Mobile’s best 5G network. There are no special bells and whistles and the plan is pretty bare bones, but for $15/mo, there’s really nothing to complain about.

Again, the deal here is $180 payment today and then you won’t pay for service again for 12 months. It’s worth it.