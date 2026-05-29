I am very much invested into the Google smart home ecosystem. I have had a Nest x Yale smart lock, Nest video doorbell, plus all of the Nest Hub and smart speakers for controlling everything. However, I cannot deny that the Nest x Yale smart lock that was on my front door seemed to lack certain features. Now having replaced that lock with an Aqara U400 smart lock, I know exactly what I was missing.

After a few days of having this new lock, I messaged Kellen and told him it was a game changer. We simply didn’t know what we were missing. The U400 features UWB support for iOS devices, meaning as you approach the lock, it automatically unlocks. It has a built-in fingerprint reader, NFC card support, and even a mechanical key for when the EMP bombs fall rendering all of our electronics useless.

I use both iOS and Android, so I have been benefiting from the UWB feature, which is the marquee feature. It’s amazing. You walk up to the lock with your phone, and boom, it unlocks. It seems silly, but in 2026 this feels like magic. Samsung recently began support for Aliro, which allows Galaxy phones to utilize NFC-powered tap to unlock. This door lock has that, so that’s a bonus. We have to assume that, eventually, Google will begin to rollout UWB unlocking capabilities to Android.

Software and Features: Having to deal with non-Google software was a bit worrisome for me, but the Aqara app is a delight. The setup process was very straightforward, along with the actual installation of the unit. Once installed, you scan both QR codes inside the device to attach it to your account and set up the Matter capabilities. Once all is completed, you’ll have your standard voice controls with services like Google Home, Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings.

A few of the features that have impressed me are the auto-lock, which senses when the door is closed via a built-in gyroscope and automatically sets the deadbolt. You can also place a timer on this, so that the door doesn’t automatically lock if you’re only checking the mail or snagging a package from the driveway. The fingerprint reader has also been amazing. Depending on the angle of your approach, the UWB may not pick up your phone’s signal 100% of the time, but a quick tap of the fingerprint to the lock will unlock your door. There is hardly any delay between the read of your finger and the unlock process.

Software Updates: Since installation a couple of weeks ago, I’ve received two software updates. I like this because it shows that Aqara is invested in making the lock operate well for their users. The updates have included new features, such as increased battery level reporting, as well as “experience optimizations” like enhanced motor torque and optimized Matter hub binding.

Charging: My Nest x Yale lock used four AA batteries for its juice. I always felt this was rather wasteful, though, its battery life was solid. This U400 lock uses a rechargeable 4880mAh battery. You can either remove it and charge it via a USB C cable or you can hang a battery bank on your inside doorknob and charge the battery via a charging port on the lock itself. It’s as if Aqara thought a lot about the design and implementation of the features on this lock, which as a user I have appreciated.

Price: U400 is priced at $269, available in both Black and Silver. Considering the Nest x Yale lock is on the Google Store for $249, there’s no debate in my mind that you’re getting way more bang for your buck from the Aqara lock.