The Pixel 10 Pro approaches its 1-year anniversary, yet it remains the Android phone we turn to the most. Even if AI isn’t a thing you care about, the combination of hardware and software makes Google’s Pro line the best of Android.
We see a steady stream of discounts on the Pixel 10 Pro line, and that includes the Pixel 10 Pro XL. However, the smaller Pixel 10 Pro is such a great fit for most people. The size is just the best, especially for those of us scrolling our phones all day and still need a hand free.
Currently, the Pixel 10 Pro can be found for $250 off, dropping its starting price to $749.00. That’s what you’ll pay for the 128GB model, but you can score the same discount on 256GB and 512GB models too. All colors are available for this promo.
- Pixel 10 Pro (128GB): $749 ($999)
- Pixel 10 Pro (256GB): $849 ($1,099)
- Pixel 10 Pro (512GB): $969 (from $1,219)
- Colors: Obsidian, Moonstone, Porcelain, Jade
- Connectivity: Unlocked
Be sure to read our Pixel 10 Pro review if you need to deep dive into camera performance or battery life or just to get the vibes.