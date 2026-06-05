The Pixel 10 Pro approaches its 1-year anniversary, yet it remains the Android phone we turn to the most. Even if AI isn’t a thing you care about, the combination of hardware and software makes Google’s Pro line the best of Android.

We see a steady stream of discounts on the Pixel 10 Pro line, and that includes the Pixel 10 Pro XL. However, the smaller Pixel 10 Pro is such a great fit for most people. The size is just the best, especially for those of us scrolling our phones all day and still need a hand free.

Currently, the Pixel 10 Pro can be found for $250 off, dropping its starting price to $749.00. That’s what you’ll pay for the 128GB model, but you can score the same discount on 256GB and 512GB models too. All colors are available for this promo.

Pixel 10 Pro (128GB) : $749 ($999)

: $749 ($999) Pixel 10 Pro (256GB) : $849 ($1,099)

: $849 ($1,099) Pixel 10 Pro (512GB) : $969 (from $1,219)

: $969 (from $1,219) Colors : Obsidian, Moonstone, Porcelain, Jade

: Obsidian, Moonstone, Porcelain, Jade Connectivity: Unlocked

Be sure to read our Pixel 10 Pro review if you need to deep dive into camera performance or battery life or just to get the vibes.

Amazon Deal Link