Samsung has begun pushing One UI 8.5 updates to some of its oldest still-supported devices to end the week. The Galaxy S23 series is up next, followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The rollout of these One UI 8.5 updates for Samsung’s best devices first started with the Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy Z Fold 7 a couple of weeks ago. It then spread to the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy Z Fold 6. It makes sense that these devices would be next in line.

As for what’s new, we have a couple of changelogs for you to look through. First, this is the official One UI 8.5 changelog from Verizon’s update page. We also have the One UI 8.5 beta changelog that is even longer and more detailed.

Unfortunately for all of these devices, they were not listed originally as in line to get support for AirDrop on Android. Verizon has a changelog that mentions it for the Fold 5 and Flip 5, so if you have those devices, you’ll want to test for yourself.

READ: How to AirDrop on Samsung Galaxy devices

The new builds to be on the lookout for are as follows:

Galaxy S23 Ultra : S918USQU7FZE2

: S918USQU7FZE2 Galaxy S23+ : S916USQU7FZE2

: S916USQU7FZE2 Galaxy S23 : S911USQU7FZE2

: S911USQU7FZE2 Galaxy S23 FE : S711USQU7FZE2

: S711USQU7FZE2 Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQU7GZE3

: F946USQU7GZE3 Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQU7GZE4

To check for updates on Samsung phones, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.