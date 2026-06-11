Google announced today that select TCL Google TV devices can now have settings adjusted using Gemini. Rather than grabbing your remote, navigating to wherever it is that sound settings are located, and then manually tweaking items, you could instead do it by voice.

You can do more than just adjust sound settings, of course. Using Gemini, you could complain to Gemini about the screen being too dark, change display modes, have it optimize for specific content, or just open settings to quickly find what you need.

In a short community post to share this news, Google gave the below examples on what you might try with Gemini on your TCL Google TV:

Adjust audio & video settings : Change common settings like brightness, contrast, picture, volume, and sound modes³. For example, ask Gemini to “Set picture mode to Sport” or “Increase the bass.”

: Change common settings like brightness, contrast, picture, volume, and sound modes³. For example, ask Gemini to “Set picture mode to Sport” or “Increase the bass.” Troubleshoot picture & sound issues : Describe what you’re experiencing, and Gemini will adjust the settings to fix it. Try saying, “The screen is too dark” or “I can’t hear the dialogue clearly.”

: Describe what you’re experiencing, and Gemini will adjust the settings to fix it. Try saying, “The screen is too dark” or “I can’t hear the dialogue clearly.” Optimize settings for your content : Tune settings for what you’re watching. You can say, “It’s movie night—help make this feel like a cinematic experience.”

: Tune settings for what you’re watching. You can say, “It’s movie night—help make this feel like a cinematic experience.” Find settings menus: Go directly to the menu you want without clicking through multiple screens. Just say, “Open display settings.”

These Gemini settings controls for Google TV are rolling out starting today in the US to the following TCL Google TV models: QM9K, X11L, QM9L, QM8L, and RM9L.

Let us know if you get it!