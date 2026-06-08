When Google told us that a YouTube Premium price increase was coming, they set June 8 as the day most would see it arrive on their bills. Well, today is June 8, so be ready for that monthly payment to increase.

For those who missed it, YouTube Premium received a price increase back in April. The price went up immediately for new subscribers, but current subscribers were given until early June before they would see the increase on their own bills.

New YouTube TV price increase

The increases included a $2 bump on individual plans, $1 increase on student plans, and a sizable $4 increase on family plans. You can see the full price increase breakdown here:

YouTube Premium Individual : $15.99/mo (up from $13.99)

: $15.99/mo (up from $13.99) YouTube Premium Family : $26.99/mo (up from $22.99)

: $26.99/mo (up from $22.99) YouTube Premium Student: $8.99/mo (up from $7.99)

The reason for the latest increase? Because it will “allow [Google] to continue to improve Premium and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube.” Costs on everything in our lives are going up these days and that includes whatever it takes to run YouTube Premium.

To manage your membership, in case you now want to cancel or change plans after this latest price increase, you’ll head to this page.