The Galaxy S26 Ultra wasn’t much of an upgrade over the Galaxy S25 Ultra, so finding a good deal on last year’s model is almost always going to be the best option for you. There’s currently a deal running that has max storage and drops 34% off the original price of one.

This Woot deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra has cut $560 off the 1TB storage model. That discount brings the price to $1,099, which is lower than you would pay for the base 256GB model.

At this time, Woot has all of the colors too, so you can choose from Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Silverblue. Yes, those are official names and not typos.

This deal is for the unlocked version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and there are no mentions of any network restrictions. As far as we can tell, this should work on US networks without issue.

This is really an incredible price on the Galaxy S25 Ultra because the phone will get years upon years of software support still, is very much like this year’s Galaxy S26 Ultra, and it has 1TB of freakin’ storage. This thing is never going to run out of space for your photos and videos and apps and games.

Woot could run out of these, so get after it.

Shop this Galaxy S25 Ultra deal at Woot