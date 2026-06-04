The Google Health app rollout hasn’t been received well, but Google has at least committed to making big changes over the next few weeks and months. Some have already arrived, while the rest are beginning to surface starting today with the first big Google Health app update.

Google shared the update today for Google Health v5.01. Typically, with an update from 5.0 to 5.01, you might not expect much, but this thing is packed with changes.

There are at least 16 important items to note for this latest Google Health app update, from nutrition upgrades to workout labels and maps loading, missing splits, and more.

Google is now letting you view and log previously-created custom foods, improved handling of meal logs from 3rd party apps, and added default names when logs from Apple Health do not have them.

They have improved map loading times for GPS exercises, fixed workout labels that were wrong, resolved an issue with run splits, and fixed a bug that was counting steps twice on iOS.

For sleep, they are bringing a fix for the issue that was causing sleep scores to not show. And then for general updates, the Today tab on Android is seeing more up-to-date info, and several other iOS fixes are there.

The full changelog can be found below.

Nutrition Upgrades Custom Foods: You can now view and log previously-created custom foods. Adding new custom foods is coming soon.

You can now view and log previously-created custom foods. Adding new custom foods is coming soon. Macronutrient Goal Guidance: Added explanations and guidance for setting macronutrient goals.

Added explanations and guidance for setting macronutrient goals. Third-Party Food Log Improvements : Fixed issue where some meal logs from MyFitnessPal, Cronometer, and LoseIt via Apple Health were labeled as “Other” meal type, instead of the correct type. Improved handling of meal logs received from the same third-party app when that app is connected to Health Connect and to Google Health directly. Added default food names when logs from Apple Health do not have a name.

: More Controls when Logging on iOS : Made it easier to switch between measurement units when logging meal items from search results.

: Made it easier to switch between measurement units when logging meal items from search results. Chart Improvements: Nutrition and calories charts are now more consistent across the Today, Health, and nutrition deep dive views. Fitness and Activity Updates Corrected Workout Labels : Fixed issue where some runs were labeled as other types of workouts. New and previous runs will now be correctly labeled as runs.

: Fixed issue where some runs were labeled as other types of workouts. New and previous runs will now be correctly labeled as runs. Missing Splits : Resolved issue where splits were missing from some run summaries.

: Resolved issue where splits were missing from some run summaries. Map Loading : Improved loading states for maps from GPS exercises.

: Improved loading states for maps from GPS exercises. Mobile Step Counting on iOS: Fixed issue where steps were counted twice for some users who had turned on both Apple Health and Mobile Track. Sleep Updates Sleep Score Reliability: Resolved issues where the Sleep tab was not showing sleep scores for some users. General Updates Today Tab on Android : Fixed issue where some users were not seeing up-to-date information in the Today feed on Android. Updated defaults for Cardio Load supported devices for new users.

: Fixed issue where some users were not seeing up-to-date information in the Today feed on Android. Updated defaults for Cardio Load supported devices for new users. Account Migration on iOS : Fixed issue blocking some users from migrating their Fitbit account to Google account. If you start the migration flow again, you will be able to move to a Google account.

: Fixed issue blocking some users from migrating their Fitbit account to Google account. If you start the migration flow again, you will be able to move to a Google account. Friends and Family on iOS : Fixed issue where Friends and Family screen was slow to load or unable to load for some users.

: Fixed issue where Friends and Family screen was slow to load or unable to load for some users. VoiceOver on iOS: Enhanced buttons and charts for VoiceOver and TalkBack.

This first update is welcomed with all off the bugs that we saw on the first release of Google Health. Keep in mind that there is a long roadmap ahead for future fixes and improvements.

// Google