Samsung shared this morning that its One UI 8.5 beta program was expanding to a bunch of new devices, like the Galaxy S23 series. As a bit of a side bonus there, they also confirmed that they will rollout AirDrop-to-Android support (Quick Share) to a bunch of devices alongside the Galaxy S26.

Buried a bit within the announcement post, Samsung said they are introducing support for AirDrop through Quick Share in One UI 8.5 beta on the following devices, all of which gained One UI 8.5 beta access some time ago:

Galaxy S25 series

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy Z Fold7

Galaxy Z Flip7

Galaxy Z Fold6

Galaxy Z Flip6

And this all makes sense, knowing that people found ways to almost enable AirDrop support a week ago on these same devices. At that time, the general understanding was that devices would need to be on One UI 8.5 in order to truly get access and Samsung has confirmed that to be the case.

Once on One UI 8.5 beta, you will need to update some stuff, like Quick Share. Be sure to update anything pending in both the Google Play and Galaxy Apps stores.

NOTE: Samsung might have announced all this new AirDrop support, but a footnote on the announcement page is below and suggests we might not be expanding support just yet:

Airdrop support is currently available on the Galaxy S26 series. Availability and timing may vary by market.

We have a guide on how to AirDrop on Android that is more specific to Google’s Pixel phones. Feel free to check that out, but we’re working on a similar guide for Samsung phones as you read this. We’ll add a link to it shortly.