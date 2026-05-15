Samsung sent the first wave of One UI 8.5 updates at the beginning of the week to the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the US. To finish the week, they have expanded that rollout to include the Galaxy S24 series.

Owners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S24 FE can all grab One UI 8.5 and take advantage of its many features, including AirDrop support with iPhones.

The rest of the update is supposed to be quite large, but Verizon’s changelog has kept things limited. It only lists AirDrop support as well as Creative Studio. To see what else is new on devices like the Galaxy S25, you’ll want to read through this changelog.

As for builds to be on the lookout for, we have those here:

Galaxy S24 Ultra : S928USQU5DZDR

: S928USQU5DZDR Galaxy S24+ : S926USQU5DZDR

: S926USQU5DZDR Galaxy S24 : S921USQU5DZDR

: S921USQU5DZDR Galaxy S24 FE: S721USQUBDZDP

There’s a pretty good chance that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are up next before the day ends. If that happens, we’ll update this post.

To check for updates on Samsung phones, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.