Six different Galaxy Watch devices in total are snagging a fresh security update. Owners of the Galaxy Watch 7, Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra are all receiving the upgrade.
The security patch is the only notable item in the changelog. However, if you boot the update and notice any changes, drop us a line.
Updated Software Version Numbers
- Galaxy Watch 7:
- L305USQS3BZE1 (40mm)
- L315USQS3BZE1 (44mm)
- Watch 8:
- L335USQS3AZE1 (44mm)
- L325USQS3AZE1 (40mm)
- Watch 8 Classic: L505USQS3AZE1
- Watch Ultra: L705USQS3BZE1
Go snag it.
// Verizon