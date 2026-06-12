Six different Galaxy Watch devices in total are snagging a fresh security update. Owners of the Galaxy Watch 7, Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra are all receiving the upgrade.

The security patch is the only notable item in the changelog. However, if you boot the update and notice any changes, drop us a line.

Galaxy Watch 7 : L305USQS3BZE1 (40mm) L315USQS3BZE1 (44mm)

: Watch 8 : L335USQS3AZE1 (44mm) L325USQS3AZE1 (40mm)

: Watch 8 Classic : L505USQS3AZE1

: L505USQS3AZE1 Watch Ultra: L705USQS3BZE1

Go snag it.

// Verizon