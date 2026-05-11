The rollout of One UI 8.5 updates first kicked off last week in South Korea and we expected a quick expansion to the US market. This morning, owners of the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 all started seeing updates.
This is a big one too, as it brings things like AirDrop support, an upgraded Bixby assistant, audio broadcasting, a new Creative Studio, and more.
For those who pay close attention to this stuff, you’ve likely been a part of the One UI 8.5 beta for several months, so this is simply a stable upgrade to the release for everyone. For those not paying attention, this will be an update to look forward to. If anything, having AirDrop support on your Samsung phone is potentially game-changing.
At this moment, we are seeing builds of F966USQU9BZDN (Fold 7), F766USQU9BZDP (Flip 7), and S938USQU9CZDP (Galaxy S25 Ultra).
To check for updates on Samsung phones, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.
Below, we’ve included the changelog from Verizon for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
What’s changing:
This software update provides the latest One UI 8.5 updates including BYOD, Creative Studio, Apple AirDrop support, Call Screening, and improvements to user experience, performance, security and privacy. For more information, open the Tips app and follow the user guides.
BYOD (bring your own device)
- If you’re not already on Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network, Galaxy Z Fold7 users from other North American carriers will now be able to bring their device and instantly switch to a better network. Just activate a new Verizon eSIM or SIM card in your Galaxy Z Fold7 and your device will automatically adapt to the Verizon network and experiences.
Quick Share
- Easily send/receive files with Apple devices using AirDrop and Quick Share.
- Added “Share with Apple devices” in Quick Share settings:
Settings > Connected devices > Quick Share > Share with Apple devices
Circle to Search by Google
- New multi-object image search helps you find more items from one picture at the same time in Circle to Search. Whether you’re curating a mood board, building an entire outfit or just satisfying your multi-layered curiosity, Circle to Search became a whole lot more helpful.
Creative Studio
- Open Creative Studio and discover a dedicated space to create sticker sets. Mix sketches or photos with text that matches your imagination. With a simple text description or a rough sketch outline, Galaxy AI produces the creations. Then, add the set to your keyboard or share it with your friends.
Gallery > Private Album
- Gallery’s new Private album lets you secure your sensitive photos and videos so they don’t appear in Gallery or other apps.
Call Screening
- Let a call assistant answer calls and ask the caller who they are and why they’re calling. You’ll see what the caller and the AI say on the screen even if you don’t answer the call. You can still answer the call at any time or switch to Text call.
Direct Voicemail
- Let callers record a message when you can’t answer and see what they say in real-time on the screen. You can start Direct voicemail manually when you receive a call or set calls to automatically go to voicemail after a certain amount of time.
Phone > More (…) > Settings > Direct voicemail
Bixby
- Bixby is a conversational device agent, providing Galaxy users with intuitive device control reducing the time and effort required to manage device settings. It also features real-time web search for finding information. Open Settings or the Bixby app to get started.
Power Saving
- Added Maximum Power Saving option to get the most of your battery.
Settings > Battery > Power Saving ON > Maximum
My Files
- In-App Viewer: Now you can view PDF and TXT documents directly within My Files app.
Audio Broadcast
- Broadcast the media you’re listening to or broadcast your voice using your phone’s microphone so people nearby can listen. You can also listen to broadcasts from others with a Bluetooth device that supports Auracast.