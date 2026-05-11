The rollout of One UI 8.5 updates first kicked off last week in South Korea and we expected a quick expansion to the US market. This morning, owners of the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 all started seeing updates.

This is a big one too, as it brings things like AirDrop support, an upgraded Bixby assistant, audio broadcasting, a new Creative Studio, and more.

For those who pay close attention to this stuff, you’ve likely been a part of the One UI 8.5 beta for several months, so this is simply a stable upgrade to the release for everyone. For those not paying attention, this will be an update to look forward to. If anything, having AirDrop support on your Samsung phone is potentially game-changing.

At this moment, we are seeing builds of F966USQU9BZDN (Fold 7), F766USQU9BZDP (Flip 7), and S938USQU9CZDP (Galaxy S25 Ultra).

To check for updates on Samsung phones, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.

Below, we’ve included the changelog from Verizon for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.