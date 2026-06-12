In recent years, the US carrier situation has not changed much, even as all three major carriers will attempt to tell you how superior their network is. In the end, all of their networks are good across the country, it’s just that depending on where you live, one might offer a better overall experience with a stronger connection, faster speeds, etc.

It used to be incredibly difficult to test out another network. You needed to sign-up for a plan from a carrier, ditch your current SIM card for a new one, possibly transfer your number, and basically throw a huge wrench into your world of connectivity.

Today, that has all changed. All of the three major carriers (Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile) will let you try their networks for free and you get to keep your current phone number and network while you do the testing.

Back in 2023, we put together a guide on how to test Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile for free, but it needs a big update for 2026.

Ready to test out a new network at no cost? Here’s how to do it.

How Carrier Free Trials Work

Before we get into this, you should understand how these free trials work on all of the carriers, because once you know, it should erase any hesitation you may have.

Modern smartphones tend to have the ability to handle multiple SIM cards, which could be a combination of a physical SIM with an additional eSIM or 2 eSIM slots. The SIM or eSIM, for those not familiar, is essentially how your carrier sets up service through your phone. The SIM or eSIM is where your phone number is attached, as well as the network access and plan you’ve signed up for.

Since our modern smartphones can handle two SIMs at a time, these trials allow you to keep your current carrier phone number and data plan, while simply activating a secondary provider in an open eSIM slot. An eSIM is a digital SIM card that can be downloaded to your phone through a carrier app within a matter of minutes, allowing you to get up and testing on a new network in no time.

When you test Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile’s networks, your current phone number and data plan are active, so you still get calls just like you would expect. However, with a free trial activated as well, you can choose to turn off your current carrier’s data to then test the data and network of the test network. Again, your phone number and current carrier plan remains untouched, but by adding a secondary eSIM with the test network’s access, you can spend 30 days testing without any real interruption.

Should you decide to make the switch, the carrier apps will help you do so and bring your number on over. If you decide to stick with your current carrier after the test, you turn off or delete the trial eSIM and continue using your carrier. It’s really that simple and there is no reason you shouldn’t give another carrier a try if you have been considering a switch or are having network issues.

1. Verizon Free Trial: 100GB and 5G Ultra Wideband access

Verizon is offering a 30-day free trial that does not require a credit card and won’t cost you anything once the trial is done. They give you a large data bucket to use on their best and fastest network, plus you get hotspot access, can keep your current number and carrier during the trial, and it’ll work on Android or iOS.

Trial Length: 30 Days – no credit card required, $0 cost

30 Days – no credit card required, $0 cost Data Bucket: Up to 100 GB of premium 4G LTE / 5G data.

Up to 100 GB of premium 4G LTE / 5G data. Hotspot Included : That 100GB data bucket is also used if you decide to hotspot your phone.

: That 100GB data bucket is also used if you decide to hotspot your phone. Network Access: If you have a compatible unlocked 5G device, your trial includes access to 5G Ultra Wideband (their fastest network) with up to 4K video streaming. It also includes unlimited domestic talk and text on a secondary trial number.

If you have a compatible unlocked 5G device, your trial includes access to 5G Ultra Wideband (their fastest network) with up to 4K video streaming. It also includes unlimited domestic talk and text on a secondary trial number. What You Need (phone): An unlocked, eSIM-compatible smartphone. This includes Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and newest iPhone models.

An unlocked, eSIM-compatible smartphone. This includes Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and newest iPhone models. What You Need (app) : You can sign up entirely through the My Verizon app without inputting a credit card. The app will check your device for compatibility.

: You can sign up entirely through the My Verizon app without inputting a credit card. The app will check your device for compatibility. Keep your phone number: Verizon’s free trial allows you to keep your current phone number and carrier setup.

Sign-up for Verizon Free Trial

2. T-Mobile Free Trial: Unlimited data and more

The T-Mobile free trial works exactly like Verizon’s, with lots of data on their best network and setup as a secondary provider to keep your current phone and carrier on your device. However, you do get a couple of extra bonuses, like access to T-Satellite messaging and use in Canada and Mexico. You also get unlimited data and a bigger hotspot bucket.

Trial Length: 30 Days – no credit card required, $0 cost

30 Days – no credit card required, $0 cost Data Bucket: Unlimited 5G data.

Unlimited 5G data. Hotspot Included : You get a 250GB data bucket if you decide to hotspot your phone.

: You get a 250GB data bucket if you decide to hotspot your phone. T-Satellite Included : T-Mobile gives access to their emergency T-Satellite messaging service with compatible devices.

: T-Mobile gives access to their emergency T-Satellite messaging service with compatible devices. Canada / Mexico Included : T-Mobile also gives you unlimited talk, text, and 5GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico during your trial.

: T-Mobile also gives you unlimited talk, text, and 5GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico during your trial. Network Access: If you have a compatible unlocked 5G device, your trial includes access to their entire 5G network with up to 4K video streaming.

If you have a compatible unlocked 5G device, your trial includes access to their entire 5G network with up to 4K video streaming. What You Need (phone): An unlocked, eSIM-compatible smartphone. This includes Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and newest iPhone models.

An unlocked, eSIM-compatible smartphone. This includes Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and newest iPhone models. What You Need (app) : You can sign up entirely through the T-Life app without inputting a credit card. The app will check your device for compatibility.

: You can sign up entirely through the T-Life app without inputting a credit card. The app will check your device for compatibility. Keep your phone number: T-Mobile’s free trial allows you to keep your current phone number and carrier setup.

Sign-up for T-Mobile Free Trial

3. AT&T Free Trial: Lots of data, iPhone only

The AT&T free trial, as you might have guessed, works exactly like both Verizon and T-Mobile’s, where you set it up as a secondary provider on your phone. You get 100GB of data, hotspot access, and there is no credit card required or money out of pocket. Unfortunately, AT&T is only allowing iPhones to test its network. We still aren’t sure the reasoning for this, but back in 2023 we told you to trial Cricket if you needed to test AT&T’s network on your Android device (Cricket is owned by AT&T and it uses their network).

Trial Length: 30 Days – no credit card required, $0 cost

30 Days – no credit card required, $0 cost Data Bucket: 100GB of 5G data.

100GB of 5G data. Hotspot Included : You get a 25GB data bucket if you decide to hotspot your phone.

: You get a 25GB data bucket if you decide to hotspot your phone. Canada / Mexico Included : AT&T also gives you unlimited talk and textin and between Canada and Mexico during your trial.

: AT&T also gives you unlimited talk and textin and between Canada and Mexico during your trial. Network Access: If you have a compatible unlocked iPhone device, your trial includes access to their entire 5G network.

If you have a compatible unlocked iPhone device, your trial includes access to their entire 5G network. What You Need (phone): An unlocked, eSIM-compatible iPhone. This includes iPhone models from the iPhone XR up through the latest iPhone 17 series.

An unlocked, eSIM-compatible iPhone. This includes iPhone models from the iPhone XR up through the latest iPhone 17 series. What You Need (app) : You can sign up entirely through the AT&T app without inputting a credit card. The app will check your device for compatibility.

: You can sign up entirely through the AT&T app without inputting a credit card. The app will check your device for compatibility. Keep your phone number: AT&T free trial allows you to keep your current phone number and carrier setup.

Sign-up for AT&T Free Trial

Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile: Free Trial Comparison

Verizon AT&T T-Mobile Trial Period 30 days 30 days 30 days Data Limit 100GB 100GB Unlimited Hotspot Uses 100GB limit 25GB 250GB Device Support Android, iPhone iPhone only Android, iPhone Credit Card? No No No App Needed My Verizon myAT&T T-Life App Store Android | iOS iOS Android | iOS

As you can see from all of the information we just gave you, testing out a new network and carrier is incredibly easy. There are no strings attached, you get to keep your current phone number the entire time, and there is no cost whatsoever unless you decide to switch to the new carrier.