One UI 8.5 is rolling out to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

One UI 8.5 is a solid update, especially if you value AirDrop. Once updated, head to Settings > Connected devices > Quick Share > Share with Apple devices to get started. Additionally, Circle to Search gets upgraded with multi-object image search.

We’ve gone over the complete One UI 8.5 changelog here, so be sure to give it a look.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 : F956USQU3DZDQ

: F956USQU3DZDQ Galaxy Z Flip 6: F741USQU3DZDP

Go snag that update!

// Verizon [2]