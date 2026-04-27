We spent a good amount of time with the first Android XR device and came away not that impressed with Samsung’s first attempt. When Samsung launched the Galaxy XR, an $1,800 headset without controllers that leaned heavily on productivity, lacked comfort, and only stood out through its incredibly displays, we were quick to send the device back.

That hasn’t stopped us from looking forward to the future of Android XR, though. Android XR made headlines at the end of 2024 as the next big thing in wearables for your head. Google and its partners announced that we would see various types of these Android XR devices, with a focus first on headsets followed by a new wave of smart glasses that you could wear all day long.

The first smart glasses should be approaching quickly and the first look at Samsung’s upcoming “Galaxy Glasses” may have just arrived.

Samsung Galaxy Glasses

The image above has been named called the “Samsung Galaxy Glasses.” That name is so goofy, but this Samsung and everything they make tends to have the name “Galaxy” attached. I shouldn’t be surprised at this name, I just always hold out hope for something new.

As you can see, the Galaxy Glasses look a lot like other smart glasses, with a classic frame, pair of cameras, and semi-thick arms or temples that will host batteries. These do like slightly slimmer than my Meta Ray-Bans, although not by much.

This pair of Galaxy Glasses reportedly won’t have a screen, so you’ll talk to them with Gemini, there will be speakers in the arms, and the cameras should be able to see the world around you to make life easier or something along those lines. Google envisions a world with smart glasses like this where you’ll be able to talk casually to Gemini to send messages, get directions, find out more information, and not need to pull out your phone as often.

And that’s about all we can take from this image.

What you really want to know, I’m assuming, is when you can buy Samsung’s Galaxy Glasses and how much will they cost? We don’t know, man. Samsung and Google have suggested these glasses should launch in 2026, but there is no date yet. Samsung execs have also hinted at this (finally) being the year.

That said, Google I/O is happening May 19-20 and Android XR is expected to have a big place at the show. I wouldn’t be surprised if Google uses this as an opportunity to give big demos on the tech, with Samsung potentially teasing a launch for the summer alongside the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 series.

As for a Galaxy Glasses price, Meta Ray-Bans currently cost close to $500. There are apparently rumors suggesting a price for these between $380 and $500, and if that happens, I think we should be happy with that. Because look, the Galaxy XR are absurdly priced and these will be one of the first pairs of Android XR smart glasses, so Samsung could charge an absolutely premium.

Thoughts on these? I know that Meta Ray-Bans are starting to see quite a bit of backlash from those not wanting to constantly be filmed or photographed at any moment. Have these types of glasses already missed their moment?

// Android Headlines