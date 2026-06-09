Google announced that its latest Live Translation, powered by Gemini 3.5, is now rolling out to both Android and iOS.

Google says that this model can automatically detect and smoothly translate over 70 different languages, all while preserving the speaker’s innotation, pacing, and pitch. “Unlike turn by turn systems that wait for the speaker to finish speaking before responding, 3.5 Live Translate generates speech continuously, balancing the trade-off between waiting for context to improve quality and translating immediately to stay in sync with the speaker,” the company explained.

How to use: To use this feature, you’ll connect a pair of any headphones to your device. In the bottom left of the Translate app, you’ll see a button for Live Translate.

Google says that specifically for Android users, “we’re also starting to roll out a new ‘listening mode’ with 3.5 Live Translate that lets you hear translations directly through your phone’s earpiece.”

A user can hold the phone to their ear like a regular call, then the translated audio streams straight to only you. This is perfect if you don’t have headphones and/or don’t want others to hear what’s being translated.

Google Play Link: Google Translate

// Google