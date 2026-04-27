Google first began pushing out a new company logo about a year ago. The new logo brought us a gradient style that blended its iconic colorway together, which Google explained as having something to do with AI. Since it went official, the new style has found its way onto Google Home, Photos, Maps, and Gemini, but that’s it. In close to a year since introducing the gradient, there are dozens of Google apps that still need a logo refresh.

That refresh is coming and I wouldn’t doubt it if we see it in the coming weeks, you know, since Google I/O is almost here.

The crew at 9to5Google was given a bunch of new icons that are on the way and they all take on that gradient idea. Apps like Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Keep, and Tasks are all about to get new icons.

In that image above, you can see that many will undergo large changes. The previous icon for most of Google’s apps attempted to cram their 4 company colors in, leaving them all looking just a bit too similar. This new set of icons does away with that requirement and lets them be their own, unique icon.

Google Drive, for example, has gone back to its roots with a green-yellow-blue colorway. Google Calendar will also update to a blue logo with a date on it, dropping the 4 Google colors.

Some other icons simply look a little more playful now. Google Chat and Meet are much less rigid. They’ve ditched the 4 colors, but they are also more bubbly, softer, and almost cartoon-like.

And guys, Google Voice is getting a new icon! It’s a similar design, but does that mean it’ll finally get RCS support? Probably not.