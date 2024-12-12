Here’s All the Cool Stuff Android XR Wants to Do

Google’s big Android XR reveal gave us a first look at both its own pair of XR glasses, as well as Samsung’s upcoming headset that you’ll be able to buy. For now, none of us are able to put on these headsets and make them a part of our daily lives, so Google has instead provided several video demos that they hope to make a reality.

If you missed that bit of news, you’ll want to read this story to catch-up. For those who did, it’s Android XR demo time!

Android XR Glasses Demos: The most impressive set of demos is without a doubt those that showcase Google’s vision for its Android XR glasses. These look like normal glasses you might wear throughout a day, without the bulk, goofiness, or awkwardness of some other entries in the space, like the old Google Glass from years ago.

Google has this idea that you would wear these glasses and then interact with Gemini for help with just about anything you might use your phone for. In this first video, we see a person ask Gemini for an update on their group chat, which prompts a further conversation about the vegan options at a restaurant they are discussing (with reviews) and a quick-share of the outfit they’ll wear that night, all through the glasses they are wearing. They then ask for directions to a card shop and see the results with step-by-step directions projected through the lenses on the screen.

In this next video, we see someone ask Gemini for help in hanging shelves in their home. They get style or layout ideas and step-by-step instructions, but Google also wants you to believe that your glasses will help you find misplaced tools because Gemini will remember where they are. That’s a bit intrusive for my tastes.

And in this final Google glasses video, we see someone using the glasses to translate a menu through the glasses lenses and then translate the conversation from the restaurant worker. It all supposedly happens fast enough to reduce awkwardness between the two people, but you can obviously see how handy this might be when traveling to countries whose language you aren’t familiar with.

Android XR Headset Demos: For Samsung’s headset demos, these might be slightly less interesting and that’s probably only because we’ve seen this idea from Apple already with their Vision Pro product. Google and Samsung first show how an immersive YouTube experience might be as you launch a 3D rendering from the seat of your couch.

The next video brings us the view of an office with multiple Chrome windows present and multiple tabs open, followed by a Circle to Search action that brings up a 3D rendering of the pair of soccer boots they searched for. They get an AI overview from search and an interactive view of the cleats. It’s certainly a cool visual experience, even if I’m not sure I’ll ever be sold on interacting with virtual browser windows for more than a quick search.

In this next demo, you get to see what Google TV could look like with the idea being that an XR headset from Samsung could essentially bring you into a theater. Who needs a $3,000 TV when you can simply put on a headset, eh?

Finally, Google Photos will be a big part of Android XR, with immersive photos and videos that almost live within your space.

This is all very cool stuff that we don’t have specific dates on just yet. I could see both device types being worth owning, assuming all of the partners involve can bring the right amount of applications, games, and usefulness.

Which would device type would you lean towards?